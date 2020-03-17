Arrests
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jay W. Stone, 51, 1100 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:40 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Michael Dane, 33, 500 block of Poplar Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Indiana 26, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Michael C. Unverzagt, 30, Yorktown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for forgery and a warrant for counterfeiting.
Thursday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Aldrich, 35, Logansport, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in Logansport, on a hold for Cass County.
Thursday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Tonya Lynn Miller, 35, 5200 block of Wea Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Anthony Turner, 51, 7700 block of West 00 North South, on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Dominick Riggins, 28, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on a warrant for fraud.
Friday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy K. Reed, 42, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of neglect.
Friday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Carl E. Sharp, 44, 2100 block of Chevy Court, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Justin A. Hill, 30, 1700 block of East Dodge Street, in the 1100 block of South Plate Street, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Frederick Stevens, 37, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of neglect.
Friday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Beatty, 27, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Kristen S. Heredia, 26, 3800 block of Red Bud Lane, in the 1400 block of North Leeds Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Deshawn Smith, 37, Marion, in the area of Touby Pike and Sycamore Street, on charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5 a.m., officers arrested Sarah K. Gittings, 38, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, in the 1400 block of Styer Street, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Saturday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested David Edward Turner, 51, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Johney Lee McCray, 53, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the same location, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Hadley, 55, 600 block of South Union Street, in the 900 block of Laguna Street, on a charge of battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Burns, 32, 1200 block of Teepee Drive, in the 1900 block of Northview Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 3:43 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Stodgell, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 500 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Kelsey Ann Peleti, 22, 1800 block of Kensington on Berkley, in the 900 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:29 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Tyler Grimes, 34, 500 block of Reynolds Drive, at the same location, on a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 1:02 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Saul Logan, 33, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, in the 300 block of North Union Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested T. Dale Macy, 61, Tipton, in the 1600 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:42 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Lee Carrico, 48, 300 block of Mulberry Street, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Alexis M. Kershner, 24, unknown address, in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Richard I. Chaplin, 67, Phoeniz, Arizona, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Paul Wayne Bradley, 49, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of West Lordeman Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 4:23 a.m., officers arrested Keniyah Griffis, 19, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive, on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Thefts
Saturday, 8:23 a.m., the theft of a Sony Playstation, valued at $400, a HP laptop, valued at $1,000, and a 75-inch LG television, valued at $2,500, was reported in the 1600 block of South Plate Street.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., the theft of a golf cart, a floor jack, cables and miscellaneous tools, valued altogether at $750, was reported in the 600 block of Rainbow Circle.
Sunday, 5:58 p.m., the theft of an reddish brown and white English Bulldog, valued at $2,800, and a black and white Huskey with blue eyes, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 3700 block of South Reed Road.
Friday, 10:13 a.m, deputies arrested David Kitts, 50, 400 block of West 14th Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Peters, 40, Martinsville, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Jones, 32, Ligonier, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathan Bellar, 26, Macy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Bellar, 27, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Allen Lambert, 28, 200 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Friday, 4:44 a.m., deputies arrested Zandall R. Hopkins, 39, Anderson, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 4:44 a.m., deputies arrested Regan R. Jones, 45, Anderson, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Davey J. Mahaney, 66, Tipton, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Toby L. Jones, 39, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy D. McKinney, 36, Kokomo, on two Howard County warrants and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob A. Carrillo, 23, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
