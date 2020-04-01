Arrests
Friday, 3:56 a.m., deputies arrested Ethan M. Crawford, 20, 2200 block of South 200 East, in Bunker Hill, on holds for Grant and Blackford counties, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:03 a.m., deputies arrested Larry Austin Hellyer, 35, 1000 block of East Alto Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Dillman, 46, 800 block of East Gano Street, at the same location, on charges of obstruction of justice, panhandling and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Mario Liali, 32, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the area of Kentucky Drive and Clinton Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Shaydie White, 26, 3800 block of North 750 West, in the area of Kentucky Drive and Clinton Avenue, on a warrant for theft and charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Lee, 27, Windfall, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Armenoff, 20, Indianapolis, in the 700 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Monday, 2:08 a.m., deputies arrested Adam C. Tanner, 21, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
