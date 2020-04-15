Arrests
Thursday, 3:15 a.m., deputies arrested Lawrence Joseph Battreal, 25, 600 block of Cassville Road, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 11:18 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Michael Hendrix, 40, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the 900 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Jones, 24, 1300 block of South Cooper Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Dontel Jonathan Cole, 30, Chicago, Illinois, at the HCSD, on an Illinois hold and four warrants for leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.
Thursday, 11:34 p.m., deputies arrested Claudia Rosemarie Ziebell, 36, 3400 block of West 100 North, in the 400 block of West King Street, on hold for Hamilton County.
Thursday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Dravin Lee Lawson, 20, 900 block of East Walnut, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Robert Howard, 54, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Mabb, 55, area of 4900 West and 200 North, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Monday, 8:13 a.m., officers arrested Brady Lange, 19, 600 block of South Jay Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for illegal consumption and a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Fiedler, 62, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Leandrew Douglas, 25, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
