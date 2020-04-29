Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:17 a.m., deputies arrested Heather L. Whitacre, 40, 3100 block of Westmoor Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:44 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Robert Howard, 54, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Jade M. Cook, 24, 800 block of East Harrison Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for non-compliance and a warrant for a court violation.
Thursday, 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tanika G. Davis, 36, Peru, in Greentown, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic or lookalike substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, midnight, deputies arrested Chad Howard Wagoner, 48, Frankfort, in the area of Philips Street and Park Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, public intoxication by alcohol, harassment and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Scot H. Johnson, 46, unknown address, in the area of 300 South and 350 West, on charges of deception with a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Terry, 23, 1100 block of West Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Deanna Reason, 33, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a charge of possession of a synthetic or lookalike substance, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested Angelia Pavey, 43, Marion, in the 1400 block of East Madison Street, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:41 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of Bell Street, in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for residential entry and a Marion County warrant for residential entry/criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Vrena Fry, 57 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:54 a.m., officers arrested Sara Hensley, 19, unknown address, in the area of Boulevard and Armstrong streets, on charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, visiting a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Calee Albertson, 18, Frankfort, in the 400 block of West Boulevard Street, on conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Cook, 29, Frankfort, in the 300 block of West Boulevard Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
