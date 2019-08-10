Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:03 a.m., deputies arrested Billy A. Green, 28, 6200 block of Jeff Court, in the area of 300 East and 400 South, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:52 a.m., deputies arrested Wesley Nottingham, 33, 1700 block of North Lafountain Street, in the area of Main and Havens streets, on a hold for Delaware County and a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Devon Michael Atherton, 24, 1200 block of Kyle David Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Rose Edwards, 40, 2200 block of North 50 East, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Leah B. Faris, 23, 1700 block of East Dodge Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Kobe Lenear Beard, 21, 1500 block of South Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Wayne Catron, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Monick L. Smith, 30, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of 750 West and 250 South, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:06 p.m., deputies arrested Rick Ellis Turner, 29, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Barach, 21, Saint John, in Russiaville, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Vivica Damia Watkins, 18, Marion, in the area of 3892 East and Ind. 931, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., deputies arrested Arlious Randy Owens, 33, 100 block of West Jackson Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for invasion of privacy and a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 6:41 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Sitzes, 25, 900 block of Zartman Road, in the area of Webster Street and Lincoln Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Jack Woodard, 58, 300 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:06 p.m., officers arrested Brandy Hendrix, 41, 1400 block of South Main Street, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on charges of false informing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Jason Hendrix, 39, 800 block of West Monroe Street, in the 600 block of West Market Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Shauna Connolly, 39, 1400 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for false informing.
Thursday, 6:49 p.m., officers arrested a 9-year-old male, in the 2200 block of Ridgewood Drive, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Thursday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Arnett, 58, 200 block of East Walnut Street, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:37 p.m., officers arrested Mikel Ringley, 28, 3100 block of Darwin Lane, in the 600 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Wininger, 30, 2100 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of West Preble Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Bradley Smith, 51, 400 block of Coronado Circle, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for never obtaining a license.
Friday, unknown time, officers arrested James Lowe, 32, unknown address, in the 1400 block of South Home Avenue, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 1:03 a.m., officers arrested Michael Armstrong, 63, Greentown, in the area of Ind. 931 and Ind. 26, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:33 a.m., officers arrested Kelsey Myers, 26, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 3400 block of South Webster Street, on charges of never obtaining a license, being involved in a hit and skip accident and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thefts
Thursday, 3:04 p.m., the theft of a green bank bag containing $1,208 cash was reported in the 5900 block of Seneca Trail.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., officers arrested Penny Flitcraft, 42, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a body attachment.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Silvers, 30, 1000 block of Rosewood Drive, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Thursday, 6:09 p.m., deputies arrested Kerrie Whitney, Wabash, on a parole hold.
Thursday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Barton, 29, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Peru, on a Cass County hold and a charge of possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Eric Bookwalter, 45, 20 block of Shields Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 8:59 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wilhelm, 50, 1300 block of West Mustang Street, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., officers arrested Amber Turley, 39, 20 block of Shields Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested David Shockey, 44, 2500 block of South Business U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Chandra Mullins, 39, Denver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas R. Nelson, 36, Anderson, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Zhane E. Johnson, 24, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Brian J. Wagner, 50, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.
