Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., officers arrested Tony L. Bass, 38, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 300 block of East Jackson Street, on a warrant for contempt of court.
Thursday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested Shaquane Ronta Lavelle Warwick, 25, 800 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Mecarlos Ward, 35, 1000 block of South Locke Street, in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for dealing cocaine.
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Brent Phillips, 42, 3500 block of West Clover Court, in the 1200 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Danielle Collins, 28, 700 block of North Union Street, in the area of West Madison and North Washington streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Thomas M. Hightower Jr., 60, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the 200 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Kenneth Eugene Pickard, 33, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the 900 block of Miami Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Dewoodie Graham, 63, 800 block of East Dixon Road, in the area of Sycamore and Phillips streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., the theft of an air conditioning unit, valued at $3,000, was reported in the 1200 block of East Mulberry Street.
Thursday, 12:17 a.m., the theft of a 2004 Buick Rendezvous, valued at $4,500, was reported in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street.
Thursday, 4:27 a.m., the theft of cosmetic items, valued at $100, was reported from CVS, 2340 W. Sycamore St.
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., the theft of a 5-gallon bucket containing multiple hand tools, valued altogether at $300, was reported in the 100 block of Ruddell Drive.
Thursday, 11:16 p.m., the theft of an elephant planter yard ornament, valued at $300, was reported in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:57 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan Tharp, 20, Etna Green, on a charge of theft of a firearm.
Thursday, 12:32 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Hale, 30, 100 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Rolland Roberts, 45, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Krieg, 38, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, 5:22 a.m., officers arrested Mark Hamilton, 54, 300 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a charge of battery with bodily injury.
