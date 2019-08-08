Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Scott, 28, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 9:08 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin James Hensel, 55, Russiaville, in the area of 750 West and Ind. 931, on a Montgomery County hold and charges of false informing and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Shelton, 24, 600 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Brittani Lewis, 31, 2400 block of North Lafountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for escape and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry McKinney, 30, 600 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Cordaro Devone Clark, 31, 1000 block of East Dixon Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:17 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Edward Guffey, 35, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for mischief and a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Juanita Lucille Ussery, 52, 3800 block of East Alto Road, in the 3400 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for fraud.
Monday, 5:50 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, at the Kokomo Police Department, on a charge of child molest.
Monday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kameron Lee Casto, 27, Camden, in the area of 750 West and 500 South, on a charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at the Kokomo Police Department, on a charge of child molest.
Tuesday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Jermaine Nix, 18, 700 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Delphos and State streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Johnathon Beatty, 32, 1300 block of North Bell Street, in the 1800 block of North Bell Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested Heather Atkins, 35, 1300 block of North Bell Street, in the 1600 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:28 p.m., officers arrested Kali Baker, 25, Logansport, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., deputies arrested Crystal Cravens, 36, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Andrea Colelli, 44, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested John C. Braun, 36, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
