Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:19 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey L. Hoover, 28, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:31 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Rose Edwards, 40, 2200 block of North 50 East, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:35 p.m., deputies arrested Hubert Tabor, 49, 1400 block of East Madison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery causing moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Andrew Catt, 38, 3000 block of Vinton Circle, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Salita Ortiz Alarcon, 32, South Bend, at the HCSD, on a warrant for auto theft.
Tuesday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Vincent E. Cross, 54, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:39 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrone Joseph Cannon, 46, 1000 block of West Elm Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Aaron Turner, 21, 2400 block of North Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to register.
Tuesday, 10:08 p.m., deputies arrested Mark M. Dickerson, 64, 600 block of Bradford Run, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:12 a.m., officers arrested David Anderson, 25, Chicago, Illinois, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:58 p.m., officers arrested Buddie Smith, 26, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Brendon Croddy, 26, unknown address, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on a charge of public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Heather Ferenc, 41, 1200 block of East Butler Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Michelle Norris, 37, 1500 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on two warrants for body attachment and charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Travelle Stigger, 22, 900 block of West Taylor Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Margaret Carey, 57, 1200 block of North Lindsey Street, in the 600 block of South Goyer Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Omari Hogan, 31, unknown address, in the 1400 block of North Webster Street, on charges of dealing a controlled substance, a Level 4 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Wednesday, 10:01 a.m., the theft of a Toyota Camry, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 600 block of Elk Drive.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., the theft of $4,747 cash was reported in the 200 block of West Mulberry Street.
Wednesday, 3:09 p.m., the theft of various miscellaneous items, valued altogether at $900, was reported in the 200 block of Ind. 931.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested Justin Selleck, 35, 38000 block of Dow Court, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and intimidation.
Wednesday, noon, deputies arrested Daniel Emery, 52, Logansport, on a court order.
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica McCoy, 25, Logansport, on a warrant for violation of probation.
