Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 2:12 a.m., deputies arrested Berta Lidia Flores, 67, 1600 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Monday, 12:08 p.m., deputies arrested Cary Lane Lawson, 54, 4400 block of South Ind. 931, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:12 p.m., deputies arrested Allison Elizabeth Spurlin, 31, 1200 block of North Lafountain Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Wayne Dennis, 35, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:18 p.m., deputies arrested Blaise J. Dotson, 28, unknown block of Somerset Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 8:02 p.m., deputies arrested Juanita S. Stoner, 36, 1700 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Chriswell, 33, 1200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Elizabeth Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Chriswell, 38, 1200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Elizabeth Street, on a hold for Tipton County.
Tuesday, 9:09 a.m., officers arrested Dennis Sanders, 59, 1600 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a warrant for home improvement fraud and a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 10:02 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Davis, 34, 1000 block of East Laguna Street, in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Road, on a body attachment.
Tuesday, 10:40 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, at the Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony, battery, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Marvin Jackson, 31, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 300 block of North Phillips Street, on an Allen County warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 1:57 p.m., officers arrested William Kerschner, 22, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Ohio and Richmond streets, on charges of providing a false identity statement, possession of paraphernalia and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Richardson, 36, 600 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on charges of pointing a firearm and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 6:42 p.m., officers arrested Jamier Pringle, 25, 800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Phillips and Walnut streets, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Breedlove, 54, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Doss, 54, 200 block of East Markland Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:12 p.m., officers arrested Andrea Absher, 31, 600 block of South Washington Street, in the 200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug.
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of battery and and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, and incorrigibility, an infraction.
Wednesday, midnight, officers arrested Matthew Moreland, 27, 1900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on an Allen County warrant for domestic battery and warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Michael Little Jr., 50, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, in the area of Webster and Elm streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Roberts, 19, 1200 block of South Washington Street, in the 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:37 a.m., officers arrested Miriah Groves, 34, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 900 block of North Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 7:08 a.m., the theft of an Apple watch, valued at $150, and a 9mm handgun, valued at $200, was reported in the 1900 block of South Goyer Road.
Tuesday, 11:56 a.m., the theft of a 2011 ASM trailer, valued at $1,100, was reported in the 4100 block of Cartwright Drive.
Tuesday, 4:39 p.m., the theft of a Schwinn black bicycle, valued at $120, was reported in the 200 block of North Union Street.
Tuesday, 4:46 p.m., the theft of two staple guns, an X-box with games and accessories, a Pier One dinner set, a train set, a cordless drill, and Tupperware containers with plates, valued altogether at $500, was reported in the 300 block of North Webster Street.
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., the theft of an air conditioning unit, valued at $870, and a furnace downflow, valued at $615, was reported from the Paradise Trading Post, 919 E. Markland Ave.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Lace, 34, Monterey, on an unknown Pulaski County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Jason Johnston, 44, 600 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
