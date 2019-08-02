Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:06 a.m., deputies arrested Todd Michael Snow, 48, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:16 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Henderson, 52, Greentown, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Ray Jones, 29, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi M. Sanders, 23, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Orlando Rodriguez Avila, 40, 3900 block of East 100 South, in the area of 500 East and Ind. 931, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Justin M. Shrock, 27, Tipton, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Morgan Daniale Brown, 25, 500 block of Southlea Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Keith Andrew Ward, 56, 1300 block of North Apperson Way, in Windfall, on a charge of operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Joe Hicks, 47, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 1200 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested a 17-year-old male, unknown address, at the same location, on a warrant for rape.
Tuesday, 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested Abigail M. Gerhart, 25, Bunker Hill, at the HCSD, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 7:39 a.m., officers arrested Patricia Vannatter, 51, homeless, in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Mason Coen, 18, 600 block of 480 West, at an unknown location, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:36 p.m., officers arrested Angela Breedlove, 48, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Smith Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Debra Wilder, 63, 400 block of West State Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., officers arrested Raeanna Marcrum, 42, Elwood, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Scott Parks, 35, 400 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1100 block of South Washington Street, on a Marion County warrant for parole violation.
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Mary Douglass, 47, 1900 block of North Lafountain Street, in the area of Fischer and Bell streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Ricky Tyler, 51, 600 block of South Market Street, in the 800 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:43 a.m., deputies arrested Korland Morgan, 20, 39000 block of Edwards Court, Peru, on charges of intimidation, domestic battery, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Garrett, 36, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested George Mellor, 33, Logansport, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested David Kitts, 50, 400 block of West 14th Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Kyara Douglass, 26, 90 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested Angela K. Sandman, 35, Elwood, on an unknown Hamilton County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:19 a.m., deputies arrested James C. Tyson, 26, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Garret A. Mendenhall, 21, Tipton, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.