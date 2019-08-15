Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 10:24 a.m., deputies arrested Lewis R. Ramey, 26, Noblesville, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a hold for Kansas police.
Monday, 10:31 a.m., deputies arrested Trenton Deshawn Lewis, 25, 500 block of East Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lacoy Buntyn, 26, unknown block of North Morrison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:02 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen R. Pierson, 50, 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Troy Anthony Nelson, 55, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Michael David Ling, 60, 1800 block of North 500 West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested James M. Pyke, 23, unknown address, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for auto theft.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Angelina Marie Neeley, 32, 1400 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Hardy, 43, 600 block of East Fischer Street, in the area of Ind. 931 and Morgan Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Jodi Hicks, 23, 700 block of North Main Street, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Jordyn Swain, 25, 600 block of West Virginia Avenue, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Mackey, 38, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Bagwell, 33, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, in the 200 block of North Union Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Joey Strausbaugh, 34, unknown address, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Amber Sparling, 36, 3700 block of West Clover Lane, in the area of Ind. 931 and Sycamore Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Lindsay Fouch, 42, 600 block of West Harrison Street, in the 700 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony C. Reeves, 31, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Kylie Watts, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.