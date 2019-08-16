Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:04 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Oscar Torres, 44, Marion, in the area of Markland Avenue and Ind. 931, on a hold for Grant County.
Tuesday, 12:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kira Catherine Faulkner, 37, Russiaville, in the area of 300 West and 200 South, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., deputies arrested Tracy Loisann Luna, 44, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Armstrong Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Travelle Michael Stigger, 22, 900 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., deputies arrested Dewayne A. Hecht, 33, 500 block of South Main Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 4:01 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Grifaldo, 42, 600 block of East Superior Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 4:03 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Dewayne Evans, 35, 1100 block of West Lordeman Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 5:06 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob M. Crays, 23, Cicero, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior convictions, a level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and battery against a public safety official, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:38 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon E. Lusher, 42, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 7:04 p.m., deputies arrested Andrea Beth Antonelli, 41, Russiaville, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 9:21 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Lees, 38, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 6:42 a.m., officers arrested David Garner, 35, unknown address, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine, all level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 6:42 a.m., officers arrested Kristin Mott, 31, unknown address, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., officers arrested Brianne Weeks, 18, 700 block of Birch Court, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 700 block of Birch Court, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Robert Hunter, 52, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of North and Main streets, on a warrant for being a habitual traffic violator, a warrant for domestic battery and an unknown Hendricks County warrant, as well as a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 8:02 p.m., officers arrested Charles Dunmore, 55, 400 block of North Webster Street, in the 500 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 10:26 a.m., the theft of an olive green wallet containing military identification and $1,000 cash and a wedding ring with a large centered diamond, valued at $120, was reported in the 200 block of Rainbow Circle.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., the theft of $300 cash was reported in the 3100 block of North Washington Street.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., the theft of an Xbox with five games and two controllers, valued at $400, and a 9mm handgun of unknown value was reported in the 200 block of Magnolia Drive.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., the theft of a firearm safe, valued at $150, a 45mm Remington rifle, valued at $500, a Western Kentucky bowl ring, valued at $500, assorted silver coins worth $300, $3,000 cash, a Sony Playstation with a controller, valued at $250, and an X-box with a controller, valued at $250, was reported in the 1500 block of North Leeds Street.
Wednesday, 8:23 a.m., the theft of a red female pit bull, valued at $500, and Apple brand wireless earbuds, valued at $180, was reported in the 500 block of North Market Street.
Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., the theft of a bad containing a MacBook laptop, two flash drives and miscellaneous items, valued at $990, was reported in the 1200 block of South Delphos Street.
Wednesday, 6:06 p.m., the theft of several tools, valued altogether at $4,000, and a CB radio, valued at $500, was reported in the 2900 block of West Sycamore Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Lusher, 42, 3100 block of Thule Court, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Moss, 36, Logansport, on a hold for Carroll County and three unknown charges.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dajan Lewis, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Rose, 24, 3100 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a look a like.
Tuesday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald Mitchell, 38, 2800 block of West 560 South, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Marchlik, 35, Royal Center, on a court order and an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Cory Freet, 24, Logansport, on a parole hold.
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Bousman, 21, 3000 block of South Peoria Drive, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Donna Sadler, 38, Wabash, on an unknown charge.
Commented
