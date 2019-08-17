Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:27 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Benjamin Kwaitt, 21, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Cassidi J. Mosier, 32, 1000 block of Chippewa Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Natalie Ann Granson, 28, 100 block of South Wildridge Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Marissa Fondia-Rhodes, 24, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Lynn Caruso, 46, 600 block of South Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 9:54 a.m., officers arrested Jacoby L. Harris, 27, 100 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Jetona Cox, 43, unknown address, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for false informing and a warrant for possession of marijuana, as well as charges of false informing, possession of marijuana and never obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Jason Graves, 44, 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2100 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Pickard, 33, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the 800 block of West Virginia Avenue, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Tressler, 37, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 2:20 a.m., officers arrested Brad Carden, 45, Logansport, in the 2000 block of South Washington Street, on charges of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine, both level 6 felonies.
Friday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 36, 2900 block of Whitehouse Drive, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Thursday, 9:44 a.m., the theft of a 16-gauge straight finish nailer, valued at $399, was reported in the 1700 block of East Havens Street.
Thursday, 12:48 p.m., the theft of miscellaneous costume jewelry, valued at $200, and $20 cash was reported in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street.
Thursday, 3:04 p.m., the theft of a silver necklace and a gold necklace with a "C" charm, valued altogether at $300, along with $200 cash was reported in the 2200 block of West King Street.
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., the theft of a 9mm handgun, valued at $270, was reported in the 3000 block of Darwin Lane.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., the theft of a 12-volt drill and charger, valued at $474, was reported in the 1700 block of East Havens Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 5:52 a.m., officers arrested Marco Camerena, 19, 300 block of East Third Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and illegal possession by consumption.
Commented
