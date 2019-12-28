Arrests
Thursday, 8:23 a.m., officers arrested Brooke Williams, 25, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 600 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for two counts of disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Steven Nevens, 74, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 29, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 100 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Friday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Kyle Wheeler, 30, Peru, in the area of Monroe Street and Courtland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel A. Ridge, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested David A. Sutton, 36, Tipton, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury.
