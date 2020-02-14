Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 4:12 a.m., deputies arrested James Anthony Absher, 35, 3000 block of East 300 South, in the area of 600 South and 870 West, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Michael Kwok, 43, 500 block of West Defenbaugh Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Martin Bradley Bragg, 32, Monon, at the HCC, on a warrant for domestic battery, a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for interference in reporting a crime.
Tuesday, 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Paul Ping, 40, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Pili A. Finch, 18, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Wayne Walls, 46, 2200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., deputies arrested Gail Lynn Willis, 49, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 7:39 a.m., officers arrested Jonah K. Gill, 30, Indianapolis, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:47 a.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 2600 block of South 600 West, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old female, at YMCA, 200 N. Union St., on a charge of theft a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:05 p.m., officers arrested Adam C. Colburn, 34, 1300 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on two separate warrants for counts each of possession of methamphetamine and charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Brittany A. Causey, 21, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for two counts of criminal confinement and a warrant for burglary.
Thefts
Wednesday, 11:10 p.m., the theft of white Apple air pods, valued at $150, was reported in the 300 block of South Union Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Nixon, 34, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Patton, 20, 100 block of North Cass Street, Peru, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Truax, unknown age, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Leann Fultz, 33, Bunker Hill, on a Howard County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Olivia Silva, 29, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
