Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 5:39 p.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Ann Beatty, 30, 1000 block of West Monroe Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:59 p.m., deputies arrested Gerald Gene Strother, 37, 1600 block of Home Avenue, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Stephen K. Seaton, 26, 3300 block of East 100 South, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested Carrie A. Sparks, 37, homeless, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Belinda S. Harris, 28, 100 block of East Center Road, in the 1300 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for two counts of criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 10:27 p.m., officers arrested Michael S. Laird, 42, 100 block of East Madison Street, in the 1800 block of St. Louis Drive, on charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested James A. Bowlin, 30, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for two counts of maintaining a common nuisance with legend drugs, a warrant for two counts of neglect of a dependent and a charge for two counts of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:45 a.m., officers arrested Chase A. Williams, 19, Peru, in the 1600 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Devontize M. Phillips, 29, 800 block of Buckley Street, in the 700 block of South Plate Street, on charges of false informing and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Montrell L. Baker, 27, Peru, in the area of Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of marijuana cultivation and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:58 a.m., deputies arrested Cheyenne E. Bitner, 23, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:29 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Turner, 32, Tipton, on charges of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, dealing/deliver/manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a lookalike substance and trespass.
Tuesday, 11:29 p.m., deputies arrested Megan A. Egle, 33, Arcadia, on charges of dealing/delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, dealing cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, burglary, trespass and possession of a lookalike substance.
Tuesday, 11:29 p.m., deputies arrested Makayla S. Morris, 23, Tipton, on charges of dealing cocaine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a lookalike substance, dealing/delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, burglary and trespass.
