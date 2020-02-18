Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:58 a.m., deputies arrested Tavon Marquse Wisdom, 24, Detroit, Michigan, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Thursday, 9:03 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew M. Jarvis, 28, 700 block of East Gerhart Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested Miranda Marie Townsend, 36, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for reckless driving, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested David Allen Churchill, 26, 900 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Clymenia Sue Fiedler, 62, 400 block of West Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Aryn Marquell Daulton, 26, Lafayette, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Dillon Gunter, 26, 4200 block of East 200 South, at the same location, on a warrant for parole/probation violation.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Jimmy Ray Lewis, 25, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:27 p.m., deputies arrested Brian K. Prince, 29, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for auto theft.
Thursday, 11:55 p.m., deputies arrested Tanava Channel Dickerson, 36, 12000 block of North Lindsay Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.