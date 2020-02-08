Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:32 a.m., deputies arrested Semaj Estebone Hall, 39, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
Wednesday, 2:41 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda Marie Townsend, 36, Peru, at the HCSD, on three warrants for contempt and a warrant for escape.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Bobby Lee Avery, 33, homeless, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Lewis Edwards, 65, Mobile, Alabama, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:14 p.m., officers arrested Uriah Levy, 30, 3700 block of South Webster Street, in the 500 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for two counts of aggravated battery and a warrant for two counts of criminal confinement.
Thursday, 7:38 p.m., officers arrested Juan Piceno, 38, unknown address, in the 600 block of South Brandon Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Belen Fuertes, 38, 200 block of South Brandon Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:02 a.m., deputies arrested Corey A. Griggs, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:28 a.m., deputies arrested Adam B. Sampson, 33, Ligonier, on a warrant for failure to appear.
