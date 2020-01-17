Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Michael Pittman, 32, Logansport, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Wayne Browning, 27, 900 block of South Cooper Street, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a hold for Miami County.
Tuesday, 4:51 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Robert Howard, 53, 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne A. Reynolds, 31, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 2800 block of Amberwood Place, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie Bear Jennings, 26, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Ind. 931 and Ind. 26, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m., deputies arrested Roy Lee Dowling, 77, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Leighann Shutt, 26, 2900 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of 7797 West and 00 North South, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Allen Dotterer, 35, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of 7797 West and 00 North South, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 10:45 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen McCoy, 37, 7600 block of West 226 South, in the area of 7797 West and 00 North South, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 7 a.m., officers arrested William Adams, 51, 600 block of North Union Street, in the 2100 block of Versailles Drive, on a body attachment and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Paul Clark, 42, 100 block of West Butler Street, in the 300 block of North Lindsay Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:11 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Evon Steininger, 58, 1300 block of North McCann Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug.
Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., officers arrested William Dawson, 57, unknown address, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a charge of fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for criminal mischief and escape and a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Wednesday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the 3500 block of North 00 East West, on a warrant for escape and a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Wednesday, 10:09 p.m., officers arrested Michael Read, 44, 4700 block of Glen Moore Way, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:31 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Harrison, 26, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Morgan and Washington streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Demetrick Armstrong, 39, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Jasper and Morrison streets, on a Lake County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:58 a.m., officers arrested Misty Galbraith, 39, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for fraud.
Thefts
Wednesday, 1:40 p.m., the theft of a Whirlpool refrigerator, valued at $598, was reported in the 500 block of South Union Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:54 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Browning, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:54 a.m., deputies arrested Derek McElroy, 34, Kokomo, on charges of residential entry, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 4:24 p.m., deputies arrested Dillon Foster, 27, Kokomo, on a court order and a charge of contempt of court.
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested David Moore, 31, unknown address, Peru, on a violation of probation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Victor, 42, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, operator never licensed and obliterating a handgun's serial number.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Patrick T. Creamer, 50, Elwood, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
