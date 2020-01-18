Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Stephenson, 42, Gas City, at the intersection of 5130 East and 100 North for driving while suspended – prior suspension within 10 years.
Wednesday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Tyler, 51, 600 block of South Market, at the same address, on two warrants for a court violation.
Wednesday, 2:16 p.m., deputies arrested William Kerschner, 22, Greentown, on East Markland Avenue on a charge of never obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 3:00 p.m., deputies arrested Rachel Perry, 32, Marion, at the Howard County Jail on warrants of possession of paraphernalia, and two warrants for operating a vehicle while intoxicated: endangering a person.
Wednesday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Brittani Lewis, 32, 400 block of East Sycamore at the courthouse on a warrant of petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:32 p.m., deputies arrested Teresa Muldrow, 40, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on East Mulberry Street on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., deputies arrested Misty Galbraith, 39, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue on a warrant for fraud.
Wednesday, 4:14 p.m., deputies arrested Daryl Baldridge, 49, 700 block of South Plate Street, at the same location on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 4:46 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Shue, 35, 400 block of South Main Street, in the 1300 block of South Jay Street on warrants of dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of Methamphetamine and criminal mischief.
Thursday, 5:55 p.m. deputies arrested a juvenile, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue for theft.
Wednesday, 9:51 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter Beck, 27, 1600 block of West North Street, in the 800 block of Gerhart Street on warrants for possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of syringe.
Wednesday, 10:28 p.m. deputies arrested Ryan Gatlin, 22, 2100 block of North Armstrong, at the same address on a warrant from Dekalb County
Thursday, 4:51 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Porter, 56, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the intersection of Delphos Street and Jefferson Street for habitual traffic violation, a level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:00 p.m., deputies arrested Edwin Butler, 39, Lafayette, at 1013 East North Street for disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.