Howard County

Arrests

Monday, 4:50 a.m., deputies arrested Javias Gray, 18, 400 block of West Broadway Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.

Monday, 9:48 a.m., deputies arrested Clifford E. Roseberry, 54, 1100 block of North Phillips Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke. 

Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Justin D. Parham, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft. 

Monday, 11:17 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Eric Cooper, 35, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on two warrants for non-support of a dependent child. 

Monday, noon, deputies arrested Nicholas Brian Jones, Camby, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft. 

Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Lynn Woolley, 26, 2300 block of North Jay Street, at the HCC, on a hold for Scott County.  

Tuesday, 9:17 a.m., officers arrested James Summit, 40, 2300 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. 

Tuesday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence Leveridge Jr., 50, 3800 block of Alameda Drive, in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for invasion of privacy. 

Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Marc Sutherland, 44, Amboy, in the 200 block of West Broadway Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation. 

Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Brady Lange, 18, 600 block of South Jay Street, in the area of King and Union streets, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors. 

Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 50, unknown address, in the 300 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor. 

Wednesday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Mario Tamayo, 24, 2900 block of Sharon Drive, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on two warrants for invasion of privacy and a charge of invasion of privacy, a level 6 felony. 

Wednesday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Keagan Young, 25, 2200 block of North Phillips Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. 

Wednesday, 5:25 a.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on infractions of runaway and incorrigibility. 

Miami County

Arrests

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Williams, 4800 block of South 250 East, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana and a probation hold. 

Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Bronte Catlett, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear. 

Wednesday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Melinda Millican, 100 block of Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. 

