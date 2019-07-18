Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 4:50 a.m., deputies arrested Javias Gray, 18, 400 block of West Broadway Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:48 a.m., deputies arrested Clifford E. Roseberry, 54, 1100 block of North Phillips Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Justin D. Parham, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 11:17 a.m., deputies arrested Shawn Eric Cooper, 35, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on two warrants for non-support of a dependent child.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Nicholas Brian Jones, Camby, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Lynn Woolley, 26, 2300 block of North Jay Street, at the HCC, on a hold for Scott County.
Tuesday, 9:17 a.m., officers arrested James Summit, 40, 2300 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence Leveridge Jr., 50, 3800 block of Alameda Drive, in the 400 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Marc Sutherland, 44, Amboy, in the 200 block of West Broadway Street, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for strangulation.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., officers arrested Brady Lange, 18, 600 block of South Jay Street, in the area of King and Union streets, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 50, unknown address, in the 300 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Mario Tamayo, 24, 2900 block of Sharon Drive, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on two warrants for invasion of privacy and a charge of invasion of privacy, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:06 a.m., officers arrested Keagan Young, 25, 2200 block of North Phillips Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:25 a.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on infractions of runaway and incorrigibility.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Williams, 4800 block of South 250 East, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana and a probation hold.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Bronte Catlett, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Melinda Millican, 100 block of Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.