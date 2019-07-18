Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:35 a.m., deputies arrested Adreeanny Robertson, 18, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 7:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Worrell, 36, 300 block of East Broadway Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:42 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Oscar Torres, 45, Marion, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 1:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Ann Eastwood, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a warrant for operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Antwain Landrum, 37, 1800 block of North McCann Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:33 p.m., deputies arrested Clifford Elbert Roseberry, 53, 1100 block of North Phillips Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:34 p.m., deputies arrested Daryl Saul Logan, 34, 1300 block of North Lafountain Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Mia Isabella Hunley, Wabash, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 7:51 a.m., officers arrested Gabriel Jones, 20, unknown address, in the 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., officers arrested Eric Tracy, 32, 600 block of North Street, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on two Grant County warrants.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., officers arrested Todd Toney, 51, 600 block of West Monroe Street, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 3:11 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Gobel, 42, unknown address, in the 3500 block of North Ind. 931, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 6:53 p.m., officers arrested Da'Shawn Brown, 19, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of theft, a level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Barber, 55, 1600 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Heather Shook, 37, 1700 block of Rue Royale Drive, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Cole Lane, 26, Peru, in the 800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for public intoxication and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Brianne Christophel, 32, 3800 block of Red Bud Lane, in the area of Center Road and Ind. 931, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Wednesday, 12:40 p.m., the theft of a Samsung cell phone, valued at $137, and a government cell phone of unknown value was reported in the 200 block of North Union Street.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:40 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Randle, 27, 200 block of Columbia Street, Peru, on charges of criminal trespass, intimidation, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 4:15 a.m., deputies arrested Marquis Burroughs, 34, Indianapolis, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thefts
Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., the theft of patio furniture of an unknown value was reported in the 30 block of South Broadway Street, Peru.
Wednesday, 4:29 p.m., the theft of a chair from a front porch was reported in the 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.