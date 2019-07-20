Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:16 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer D. Martin, 38, Galveston, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 1:46 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald L. Cooper, 24, Marion, at the intersection of 400 East and 00 North South, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., deputies arrested Britinie Spradlin, 31, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the intersection of Dixon Road and Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Terrance A. Groves, 20, Indianapolis, at the intersection of Longview and Mulberry streets, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Cox, 25, 3500 block of West Clover Lane, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:02 a.m., police arrested Mark Hatt, 29, 2100 block of North Washington Street, on the 100 block of West Monroe Street, on warrants for body attachment and invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:33 a.m., police arrested Tara Glaze, 27, 2400 block of North 300 East, on the 2900 block of North Lafountain, on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 11:37 a.m., police arrested Lori Gallaway, 24, 700 block of North Morrison Street, on the 2900 block of North Lafountain Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and a Wabash County warrant.
Thursday, 2:07 p.m., police arrested Robert Hernly, 29, 1000 block of South Webster Street, at the intersection of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 2:12 p.m., police arrested Daniel Reed, 26, 500 block of East Broadway, at the intersection of Superior Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., police arrested Kiley Stone, 31, 400 block of North Western Avenue, on the 1200 block of North Leeds Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement and possession of a narcotic drug.
Thursday, 6:14 p.m., police arrested Jeffrey Hoover Jr., 28, Bunker Hill, on the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 9:13 p.m., police arrested James Ringley, 26, 2400 block of Pinehurst Lane, at the intersection of Ind. 931 and Jefferson Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
Friday, 12:28 a.m., police arrested a 12-year-old male on the 2900 block of Heritage Drive as a runaway.
Friday, 1:58 a.m., police arrested Kimberly Orem, 31, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the intersection of Davis Road and Webster Street, on a charge of operating without ever receiving a license.
Friday, 4:03 a.m., police arrested Alex Munson, 27, no address, on the 100 block of North Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication.
Thefts
Thursday, 2:46 p.m., a theft was reported on the 2500 block of North Washington Street of a weed eater valued at $170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.