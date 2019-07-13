Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:08 a.m., officers arrested Jared Campbell, 35, 100 block of Wildwood Drive, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 10:16 a.m., officers arrested Nelson Parvin, 26, 3200 block of Chelsea Court, in the 500 block of East Center Road, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, 7:08 p.m., officers arrested Rolland Roberts II, 45, 2400 block of North Webster Street, in the 2200 block of North Webster Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Blalock, 41, 900 block of East Taylor Street, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Michael Phillipson, 22, 600 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same address, on a warrant for body attachment.
Friday, 9:04 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Sutton, 26, Peru, 200 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, neglect of a dependent and possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Robert Garrett, 36, homeless, in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of public intoxication.
Thursday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Emma Steward, 20, 600 block of Hillcrest Drive, in the 1200 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Friday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Elijah Allison, 36, Galveston, in the 800 block of West Elm Street, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 1:45 a.m., officers arrested Cheyenne Stone, 20, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 700 block of North Bell Street, on a charges of minor in possession of alcohol and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Spence, 30, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, at the intersection of Home Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication.
Friday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Decare, 31, homeless, in the 1200 block of South Waugh Street, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Thefts
Thursday, 5:28 p.m., the theft of a 44-inch flat-screen television, a pink iPhone 5, a sausage roll, two Banquet TV dinners and bread, valued at a combined $220, was reported in the 2400 block of North Jay Street.
Thursday, 5:42 p.m., the theft of a carry-on trailer, valued at $2,500, was reported in the 1100 block of West Madison Street.
Thursday, 5:46 p.m., the theft of scaffolding, walk boards and a deep freezer, valued at a combined $1,000, was reported in the 1900 block of West Alto Road.
