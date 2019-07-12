Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Compton Harmon, 39, 600 block of East Main Street, in the area of Main Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:59 a.m., deputies arrested Jathon J. Lindsey, 46, 1500 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested John E. Treesh, 40, 500 block of North Independence Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for an attachment.
Tuesday, 1:06 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Bronson Kelley, 24, 1200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to return to a lawful detention facility.
Tuesday, 1:10 p.m., deputies arrested Erika D. Maxwell, 25, 100 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:46 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph David-Arredondo, 22, unknown address, from work release, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Charles David Osborne, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Boulevard Street, on a hold for Tipton County.
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., deputies arrested Misty Dannyelle Griggs, 39, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Dixon Road and Boulevard Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:19 p.m., deputies arrested Kasey Ann Hubbard, 30, unknown address, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:44 a.m., officers arrested Rachel Coley, 25, unknown address, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 165, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:11 a.m., officers arrested Dale Richards, 22, 700 block of Birch Court, at the same location, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Buchanon III, 34, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradley, 45, 100 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, criminal recklessness, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and a hit and skip, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Huddleston, 30, 500 block of South Main Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on a Marion County warrant.
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Mercarlos Ward, 35, 1700 block of Cadillac Drive, in the 500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Barbara Sheasley, 52, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Griner, 60, homeless, in the 2200 block of North Webster Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:24 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Chapel, 53, homeless, in the 2200 block of North Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
