Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:08 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Craig, 42, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Randy Craig, 49, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1400 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Michael Dillman, 31, 300 block of West Elm Street, in the 4100 block of Ind. 931, on a Tipton County warrant.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested a 9-year-old male, in the 1900 block of West Vaile Avenue, on a charge of runaway.
Thursday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Trenton Haley, 24, unknown address, in the area of Morgan and Phillips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Vinopal, 33, 2100 block of East 400 South, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Bledsoe, 40, Kokomo, on warrant for violation of community corrections.
Thursday, 9:03 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Murry, 37, Kokomo, on charges of theft and burglary.
Friday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ciera Sweares, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 5:11 a.m., deputies arrested David Boyd, 4100 block of West 400 North, Peru, on a court order.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Darmecia S. Jordan, 35, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Thursday, 4:20 p.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Toney, 51, Russiaville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:24 a.m., deputies arrested Eric J. Arbuckle, 42, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle after forfeiture of a license for life.
Friday, 3:29 a.m., deputies arrested Malic Lane, 28, Logansport, on an unknown warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction and possession of an altered handgun.
Friday, 3:38 a.m., deputies arrested Megan Moore, 35, Logansport, on a Carroll County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, providing a false identity statement and possession of a syringe.
