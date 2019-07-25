Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Angelique Celeste East, 22, 400 block of Rainbow Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Wayne Huddleston, 41, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 3:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Lee McCarty, 29, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 3:27 p.m., deputies arrested Toby Allen Blankenship, 54, 1000 block of South Union Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 3:41 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Castillo, 46, 700 block of Birth Court, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for in-home violation.
Sunday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Echo Jo Davis, 30, 200 block of South Union Street, in Russiaville, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:13 p.m., deputies arrested Valdez Leshawn Reed, 45, 46500 block of Beau Jardin Drive, at the HCC, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:42 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:14 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, in the 800 block of North Jay Street, on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:10 p.m., officers arrested Robby Wheeler, 47, 2200 block of North Delphos Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7 p.m., officers arrested a 9-year-old male, in the 1900 block of West Vaile Avenue, on an infraction of incorrigibility and charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Justin Woodhouse, 38, unknown address, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a Clinton County warrant.
Thefts
Sunday, 8 p.m., the theft of jewelry, valued at $100, 14-carat gold wedding bands, valued at $200, and a propane gasoline tank, valued at $25, was reported in the 2000 block of North Waugh Street.
Monday, 9:32 a.m., the theft of a Coach purse, valued at $25, and $700 cash was reported in the 1800 block of West Carter Street.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 6:17 p.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Horn, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:36 p.m., officers arrested Adam C. Chappell, 38, Tipton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 10:16 p.m., officers arrested David A. Heisler, 41, Sharpsville, on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Sunday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth A. Chappell, 41, Tipton, on a charge of possession of a legend drug.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Jeremy T. Hall, 40, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Michael N. Johnson III, 22, Indianapolis, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license with enhancements, possession of a controlled substance with enhancements, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., deputies arrested Terrell R. Washington, 25, Kokomo, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
