Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Cary Lane Lawson, 53, 3500 block of Ind. 931, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:32 a.m., deputies arrested Todd Michael Snow, 48, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Tuesday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Castillo, 46, 700 block of Birch Court, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla R. Lawhead, 29, 1300 block of Cadillac Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested James Paul Ubik, 62, 700 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCC, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Janaesya Leena Smith, 23, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:21 p.m., deputies arrested Erik Harland Jones, 42, Franklin, in the 4000 block of South Ind. 931., on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Owen Tressler, 59, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 11:35 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Ray Hill, 35, 800 block of North Main Street, at the HCSD, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:26 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:33 p.m., officers arrested Rita Coldren, 58, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:35 p.m., officers arrested Norman Collins, 60 700 block of South Market Street, in the 1000 block of East Walnut Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., officers arrested Draven Callis, 19, 400 block of Goode Avenue, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, a level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:32 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Lawson, 23, Mentone, California, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 36, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Washington streets, on charges of driving while suspended with prior suspensions and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Sharnell Payne, 18, 600 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Bowlin, 33, 1000 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Ind. 931 and Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Vannatter, 51, 100 block of North 750 West, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Wednesday, 7:11 p.m., the theft of a couch, valued at $20, a two-seated love seat, valued at $20, a mattress and box spring, valued at $2,000, two arcade games, valued at $300 each, a 65-inch television, valued at $2,000, 20 Blu-Ray movies, valued at $600, a surround sound system with speakers, valued at $2,000, a dresser bench, valued at $200, two antique chairs, valued at $300 each, and two antique lamps of unknown value was reported in the 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:46 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Townsend, 29, 1800 block of North 366 East, Peru, on charges of public nudity and public intoxication.
Wednesday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested Ariauan Mosley, 18, 400 block of East 500 North, Peru, on a charge of underage consumption.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Bambisha N. Kumar, 40, Muncie, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher J. Whited, 28, Middletown, on a warrant for violation of probation.
