Arrests
Friday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Kamoria Nichelle Clark, 21, unknown address, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for reckless homicide.
Friday, 11:02 a.m., deputies arrested David Glenn Downham, 42, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child and a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Fabia India Mims, 30, 1000 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 3:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kristen Mary Mott, 22, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Rachelle Renee Winchester, 47, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Alto Road and LaFountain Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Jareal Ferris Gray, 36, 1500 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Michael Shuck, 36, 1900 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:02 p.m., officers arrested Luke Brown, 22, 2400 block of Schick Drive, in the area of Alto and Dixon roads, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Mark Wiggam, 57, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Market and King streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Curt Beck, 33, Westville, in the 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Jimmy MacIsaac, 56, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 4:12 a.m., deputies arrested Jarrett Juergensen, 36, Eau Claire, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 12:34 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob A. Janner, 24, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Monday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Ian M. Turner, 30, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
