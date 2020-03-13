Arrests
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Desiree Mekal Glenn, 25, 700 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin W. Catron, 52, 300 block of South Market Street, in the 700 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph M. Bogue, 27, 1800 block of North Waugh Street, on a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Corbin Larrick, 26, unknown address, in the 100 block of East Mulberry Street, on a hold for Delaware County.
Tuesday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Theo Monroe Thomas, 23, 3300 block of South Dixon Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Isley Jermaine Brown, 30, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:28 p.m., deputies arrested Terell Marshon Barber, 24, 3000 block of South 100 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke, two warrants for leaving the scene of an accident, a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for battery causing bodily injury and a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 10:46 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie L. Troyer, 28, Bunker Hill, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Marshall Payne, 19, 200 block of West 300 South, in the area of Bell and Madison streets, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Hatfield, 26, 2200 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Park Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, at the Kokomo Police Department, 100 S. Union St., on a charge of child molest, a Level 3 felony.
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Charles Frisbie, 55, 1500 block of South Market Street, in the area of Union and Hoffer streets, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Thefts
Wednesday, 1:43 p.m., the theft of a Milwaukee combo tool kit, valued at $699, and a Milwaukee fuel tool kit, valued at $499, was reported from Rural King, 2947 S. Washington St.
Thursday, 5:16 a.m., the theft of a Swann 1080p camera, valued at $146, was reported in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way.
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:17 a.m., officers arrested James Bellar, 32, 6100 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:17 a.m., officers arrested Kelli Runkel, 30, Logansport, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Charles D. Summers, 28, 500 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a court order and bond revocation.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kristy L. Herrell, 35, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Barbara Cross, 65, 1700 block of South Lincoln Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Franke, 30, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Randy Garrett, 37, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested Cala Crist, 33, Denver, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:18 a.m., deputies arrested Melissa Stout, 32, 7800 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 8:05 a.m., deputies arrested Cameron Harshaw, 28, Roann, on a charge of auto theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.