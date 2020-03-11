Arrests
Friday, 3:42 a.m., deputies arrested Mercedes Nicole Tisnado, 26, 2500 block of Walker Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested James Mathew Thompson, 31, 1200 block of East Foster Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for auto theft and a warrant for robbery.
Friday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica C. Mabb, 31, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 900 block of East Dixon Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Dawn Mansfield, 27, 300 block of Coronada Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Hailey Audrina McClish, 30, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:14 a.m., deputies arrested Lance Evan VanMatre, 18, Greentown, in Greentown, on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:43 a.m., deputies arrested Troy Michael Kennedy, 30, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 4100 block of East 00 North South, on a warrant for residential entry.
Saturday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Sutherlin, 31, 400 block of North Webster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Adriane Lamont Burr, 32, 1300 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of Plate and Foster streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Omar Hawsawi, 29, 300 block of South Union Street, in the area of Main and State streets, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Karlee D. Hutchins, 21, 2100 block of Versailles Drive, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 9:57 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney A. Erzinger, 39, 1700 block of Kensington on Berkley, in the 600 block of East Morgan Street, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:18 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Atkinson, 19, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of 400 South and 580 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:14 a.m., deputies arrested Gavin Antonio Herrera, 21, 600 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:54 a.m., deputies arrested Kaleb L. Beard, 19, 1300 block of East Defenbaugh Street, in Russiaville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, being a minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:09 p.m., deputies arrested Micah Williams, 18, Marion, in the 1300 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:54 p.m., officers arrested Stan Martinez, 57, 300 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Mark Anthony, 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, in the 1200 block of North Philips Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 3 felony, confinement, a Level 3 felony, robbery, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Jackson, 27, 800 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of North and Delphos streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Arrests
Thursday, 6:22 p.m., deputies arrested Trisha Boggs, 32, Converse, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 8:34 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Sharp, 25, homeless, on a charge of failure to appear.
Friday, 11:57 a.m., officers arrested Leslie Tousley, 59, 400 block of Main Street, Peru, on two charges of child molesting and one count each of sexual battery, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 7:01 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Ramos, 34, 2800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a violation of probation, two warrants for failure to appear, two charges of operating while intoxicated and one charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 2:20 a.m.,, officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 35, Converse, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley Wohlford, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Damion Vawter, 24, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:44 a.m., deputies arrested Dewayne Redding, 54, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Erika Bice, 36, Greenwood, on a court order.
Monday, 12:18 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Jackson, 26, South Bend, on a court order.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Hall, 18, Kokomo, on a charge of battery.
Monday, 5:27 p.m., officers arrested Gail Johnson, 29, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 2:29 a.m., officers arrested Marco Camarena, 20, 500 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.