Arrests
Friday, 1:17 a.m., deputies arrested Haley Leeann Sharp, 22, Peru, in the area of 5582 North and 00 East West, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Blane Edward Johnson, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested James Michael Bailey, 39, 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher W. Cook, 29, 300 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for counterfeiting, a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 8:03 p.m. to 8:43 p.m., deputies arrested Tera Renee Young, 36, 600 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Indiana 26 and HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:49 a.m., deputies arrested Sidney Elizabeth Brown, 27, 1100 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, noon, deputies arrested Dakota Daniel Barton, 27, 1200 block of Zartman Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent depriving that dependent of necessary support.
Saturday, noon, deputies arrested Allison Marie Bays, 26, 1200 block of Zartman Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and a warrant for neglect of a dependent depriving that dependent of necessary support.
Saturday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Ronald Keller, 39, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Washington and Butler streets, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:31 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lewis, 38, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Washington and Butler streets, on a warrant for theft and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:01 a.m., deputies arrested Dru Elijah Donovan, 26, Bunker Hill, in the area of 8294 West and 100 North, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:13 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Nicholas Record, 32, Galveston, in the area of 450 North and 100 West, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested James Cheek, 39, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a Clinton County warrant.
Monday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Shanna Dewitt, 34, Marion, in the area of Havens Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:05 a.m., officers arrested Brian Thorrington, 18, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 700 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:06 a.m., officers arrested Harrison McClish, 19, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 700 block of North Webster Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors.
