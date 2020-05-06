Arrests
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested Dion L. Hodgens, 19, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for counterfeiting and a warrant for theft.
Friday, 10:19 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Wayne Browning, 28, 900 block of South Cooper Street, in the 600 block of West North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Benjamin Thomas Tressler, 38, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a hold for Hamilton County.
Friday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis O. Reser, 28, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Tifany Willoughby, 30, Logansport, in the area of 500 North and 300 West, on a hold for Cass County.
Saturday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Bryce Whetzell, 42, unknown address, in the area of 500 North and 300 West, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Bruce Kemp, 23, 1000 block of Brookhaven Drive, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Kathirene Marie Whipple, 45, Belleville, Michigan, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:49 p.m., deputies arrested Allison Elizabeth Spurlin, 32, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 8:22 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua R. Purnell, 26, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the area of Indiana 931 and North Street, on a hold for Madison County.
Sunday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Dale Allen Kelley, 51, 500 block of West Harrison Street, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Kevin D. Breedlove, 55, 900 block of West State Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery with prior convictions and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Cody Schmitt, 28, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, in the area of Hoffer and Elizabeth streets, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Joseph J. Trudeau, 58, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the area of Taylor and Delphos streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Shianne Foster, 22, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, dealing marijuana and possession of cocaine, all Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 10:24 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Rozzi, 23, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin Edwards, 43, 600 block of West Morgan Street, in the 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Crystal E. Piatt, 24, homeless, in the area of Madison Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for criminal trespass, a warrant for two counts of possession of marijuana and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Kowalkowski, 50, 1700 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 4:42 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas W. Beatty, 34, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Arrests
Sunday, 4:57 a.m., officers arrested Adam Tula, 32, 1200 block of Chanue Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Cole Tennyson, 40, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of arson.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Cala Crist, 33, Denver, on charges of dealing a narcotic drug, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
Arrests
Saturday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Sammy E. Beeman, 27, Marion, on a Madison County warrant.
Monday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Isaiah R. Booze, 19, Indianapolis, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Monday, 1:52 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrese D. Cole, 18, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of marijuana, operating without a license and possession of handgun without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.