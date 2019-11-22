Arrests
Tuesday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 26, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:55 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen John Dorsey, 45, 2900 block of East Apperson Way, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Morales, 27, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Michael Frazier, 26, Amboy, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Demetrius Leon Coleman, 21, 3100 block of Mark Lane, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child and a warrant for strangulation.
Tuesday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Eugene Pike, 44, Peru, in the area of Mayfair Drive and Hickory Lane, on charges of public intoxication, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:39 a.m., officers arrested Brandi Barnes, 37, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 10:52 a.m., officers arrested James Perry, 32, Plainfield, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:14 p.m., officers arrested Monicia Swygert, 34, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for body attachment, a warrant for driving while suspended and a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, as well as charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Dillman, 46, 800 block of East Gano Street, in the area of Gano and Locke streets, on charges of obstruction of traffic, panhandling violations and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female at Kmart, 705 N. Dixon Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Jermaine Nix, 18, 700 block of West Jackson Street, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of theft and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old female, in the area of Apperson Way and Broadway Street, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Thursday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested David Quintana, 22, 3100 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Thursday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Dallas Archer, 47, 2800 block of West Ind. 18, in the area of Washington Street and Homelawn Avenue, on a Miami County warrant.
Thefts
Wednesday, 9:14 p.m., the theft of a handgun, valued at $150, was reported from a vehicle in the 800 block of North Western Avenue.
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:35 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Franke, 30, homeless, on charges of battery and strangulation.
Wednesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested William Legg, 47, 400 block of East Second Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Hester Anderson, 37, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Thefts
Wednesday, 7:01 a.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported from the lot of Drapers Auto Sales, 310 N. Broadway St., Peru.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.