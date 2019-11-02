Arrests
Wednesday, 3:24 a.m., deputies arrested Karlis Warren, 38, 1500 block of North Purdum Street, at that address, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:40 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry Mossholder, 43, 1800 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1400 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Wednesday, 11:24 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Lee Winchester, 46, 5000 block of Seneca Trail, in the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Stollings, 31, 900 block of South 400 East, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:54 a.m., deputies arrested Cynthia Delores Burch, 41, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 11:58 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Lawrence Sense, 33, 2100 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 12:42 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Wayne Duke, 33, 600 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance with work release program.
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Ajaysa Jayobi Smith, 41, 300 block of Rainbow Circle, at that address, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Janaesya Leena Smith, 23, 300 block of Rainbow Circle, at that address, on a warrant for residential entry.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Kara Ashley France, 28, 1000 block of South Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Bowley, 26, 1500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 500 block of West Sycamore Street, on a hold for Hamilton County.
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Frazee, 33, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in the 1000 block of North Korby Street, on charges of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, operating while intoxicated endangerment and OWI with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Cody Hicks, 28, 6000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 700 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of OWI .15 or more, OWI endangerment and OWI passengers under 18, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Warren, 21, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 800 block of Rainbow Court, on charges of intimidation and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Dylan Manton, 20, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, at the intersection of Defenbaugh and Washington streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:22 a.m., officers arrested Isiah Larimore, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the 100 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.