Arrests
Monday, 1:55 p.m., officers arrested Lindsey Carpenter, 34, in the 5000 block of South Webster Street, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 3:07 p.m., officers arrested Michael Ray McNabb, 2200 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of meth, a level 6 felony, and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 5:07 p.m., officers arrested Clymenia Sue Fielder, 61, 400 block of Sycamore Street, at the Kokomo Police Station, on a charge of public intoxication.
Monday, unknown time, officers arrested Bradley J. Wohlford, 21, 5600 block of Lone Star Court, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a Tipton County warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Neal Bradburn, 37, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 1000 block of Alto Road, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tuesday, 5:20 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Lee Carter, 47, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at that same address, on a warrant for conversion.
Thefts
Monday, 1:36 p.m., the theft of an Xbox 1S console with black and gray controller, valued at $230, was reported in the 500 block of Southlea Drive.
Monday, 1:42 p.m., the theft of a mountain bike, valued at $300, was reported in the 600 block of East Mulberry Street.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., the theft of a utility trailer, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 1300 block of North Ohio Street.
