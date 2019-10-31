Arrests
Friday, 9:30 p.m., Kokomo Police officers arrested John Joseph Roark, 48, of the 800 block of East Buckley, at Murden and Plate, on a charge of operating without financial responsibility.
Friday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Joann Rachel Smith, 19, of the 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 300 street of West Harrison, on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Brian Gregory Jones, 42, of the 2600 block of N. Washington Street, at that address, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, a warrant on charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in methamphetamine, and theft.
Friday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Te Yado Oday, 41, of the 600 block of South Bell Road, at that address, on a warrant on a charge of petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Hahn, 62, of the 700 block of Mendota Court, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Jowann-Terrill Butler, 32, of the 2400 block of East Baxter Road, at Vaile and Goyer, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Terra N. Petty, 28, of the 1200 block of North Courtland, in the 600 block of South Brandon, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Reginald Greene, 41, of the 1500 block of North Purdum Street, at Morgan and Purdum, for refusal to identify self, driving while suspended, and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Allen Cottingham, 33, of the 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, in the 1800 block of East Vaile, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Lamott Williams Sr., 51, of the 2700 block of North Washington, at Markland and Diamond, on charges of false informing and operating without obtaining a license.
Sunday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Varelli, 20, of the 600 block of West Monroe, at that address, on a charge of theft.
Sunday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Mica Montae Beard, 46, of the 200 block of Ariel Court, at Vaile and Ind. 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Matthew Burlingame, 45, of the 1200 block of West Taylor, at the address, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Misty Dawn Galbraith, 39, of the 700 block of West Monroe, in the 900 block of North Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Sara Dawn Glassburn, 27, of the 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 600 block of Bradford Drive, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9 a.m., Howard County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kevin Edward Bradley, 41, 1400 block of West Madison Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for residential entry.
Monday, 3:53 a.m., deputies arrested Kycia Mayfield, 27, of the 2500 block of Grendair Lane, Lafayette, at the jail, on charges of fraud and receiving stolen property.
Monday, 9:44 a.m., deputies arrested Dion Jacques Lanier, 37, of the 500 block of West Jackson, at the courthouse on a hold for Cass County.
Monday, 8:52 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Lee Bender, 38, of the 500 block of South Main, at that address, on charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Monday, 9:56 p.m., deputies arrested James W. Guge, 37, of the 1000 block of East Cress Drive, Greentown, at the jail, on a charge of petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Jason Michael Hendrix, 40, of the 1400 block of South Main Street, at Hoffer and Home Avenue, on a warrant for failing to appear.
Monday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Donkor Parker, 20, of Harvey, Illinois, in the 300 block of West Harrison, on a charge of possession of marijuana, and possession of a scheduled substance.
Monday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Antonya Lashawn Williams, 21, of the 500 block of Southlea Drive, at Apperson and Superior, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Arrests
Friday, 10:11 p.m., Miami County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Arron Eudy, 27, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on charges of dealing meth and possession of meth.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Elliot, 47, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., deputies arrested Ciera Sweares, of the 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a probation hold.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested James Chadwell, 40, of the 200 block of W. 9th Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and probation hold.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested James Justice, 34, of Logansport, on a charge of contempt of court.
Monday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Wendi Bennett, 40, of Gas City, on a charge of failing to appear.
Monday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Grubb, 32, of Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Erika Badders, 30, of Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron Guss, 45, of Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and refusal.
Tuesday, 11:55 p.m., deputies arrested James Dutton, 37, of Peru, on a Wabash County warrant.
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Charles Humphrey, 52, of South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested Twyla Suttle, of Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and refusal.
Wednesday, 4:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Stanley, of Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.