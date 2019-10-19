Arrests
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Sabrine Arbuckle, 21, 600 block of Elk Drive, near the intersection of Lordeman and Jay on a charge of driving while suspended with priors.
Friday, 4:01 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Hensley, 19, 1600 block of South Martket Street, near the intersection of Washington Street and State Street on a warrant for battery.
Thefts
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., the theft of a bicycle, valued at $100 was reported in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street.
Arrests
Thursday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Andrew N. Bess, 27, Windfall, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:01 p.m., officers arrested Falisha. A Shutt, 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
