Arrests
Tuesday, 6:08 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of domestic battery in the 1400 block of East Virginia Avenue.
Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Kelley, 32, 1200 block of West Madison Street, in the 2000 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., officers arrested David Akridge, 56, 1200 block of North Locke Street, in the 300 block of North Delphos Street, on a warrant for parole violation.
Wednesday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested David Dewayne Holliman, 51, 1800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1700 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of operating while intoxicated.
Thefts
Wednesday, 9 a.m., the theft of two coats, a Packers hat, Colts hat, scissors, baby powder, pencil sharpener, 52-ounce cup, shampoo, razor, eraser, toenail clippers, screw-driver and Q-tips, valued at a combined $120, was reported in the 3300 block of Francis Lane.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., state police arrested Norman Steele, 61, 2000 block of Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., state police arrested Cody Schultz, 22, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., state police arrested Jon Maston, 32, 2900 block of South 300 West, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 11:15 a.m., Michael Reed, 32, 1900 block of North 175 East, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Morgan Day, 29, 1300 block of South 700 East, Galveston, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Travis, 36, 2000 block South Goyer Road, on a warrant for parole violation.
