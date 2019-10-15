Arrests
Friday, 9:46 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female in the 2200 block of Glenora Court on a charge of compulsory school attendance.
Friday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested John Roark, 48, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at that address, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Jolene Walker, 35, 1200 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1300 block of East Murden Street, on charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:48 p.m., officers arrested Kelisha A. Balentine, 21, 500 block of East Taylor Street, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on charges of shoplifting and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 12:48 p.m., officers arrested Timothy L. Barber, 19, 1900 block of West Vaile Avenue, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a charge of shoplifting.
Friday, 12:55 p.m. officers arrested LaBrina Barber, 20, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Anthony John Harland, 41, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 800 block of East Buckley Street, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, and a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 6:21 p.m., officers arrested David Owen Ditmore Jr., 42, 100 block of South Forest Drive, at that address, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Savannah Breanne Minniear, 23, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, in the 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, on a charge of operating while intoxicated endangerment.
Saturday, 4:30 a.m., officers arrested Braxton Guy Harrison, 22, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, in the 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, 3:09 p.m., officers arrested Derek Herrell, 34, Logansport, at the intersection of Indiana 931 and Morgan Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Stefanie Jean Nutter, 36, 2000 block of South 200 East, at that address, on charges of battery committed with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief.
Sunday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Dusean Moore, 25, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing/dealing meth and dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, Level 2 felonies, dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, Level 3 felony, and felon in possession of a firearm, Level 5 felony, and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:03 a.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male in the 700 block of Santa Fe Boulevard on charges of public intoxication and minor in possession of alcohol.
Sunday, 2:09 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Patrick Moss, 35, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 300 block of North Lindsay Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:23 a.m., officers arrested Myron Lee Campbell, 50, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the 1200 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 6:29 p.m., officers arrested Larry J. Hawks II, 58, 300 block of Victor Court, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Lee Campbell, 29, 300 block of Victor Court, at Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave., on a charge of theft.
Sunday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Scott Walden, 25, 800 block of North Main Street, on North Indiana Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:39 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin N. Chandler, 54, Peru, at the intersection of Main and Monroe streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Thefts
Friday, 1:40 p.m., the theft of power tools, valued at $5,315, was reported in the 900 block of North Webster Street.
Friday, 2:03 p.m., the theft of a purse and a wallet, valued at $200, was reported in the 1500 block of South Plate Street.
Friday, 3:32 p.m., the theft of a black Lenovo laptop, valued at $500, was reported in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way.
Friday, 5:16 p.m., the theft of a Dell computer, valued at $700, was reported in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street.
Saturday, 12:43 p.m., the theft of a Lugar 9mm semi-automatic, valued at $566, was reported in the 900 block of Gulf Shore Boulevard.
Sunday, 2:52 a.m., the theft of a Yongfu mo-ped, valued at $751, was reported in the 1600 block of South Plate Street.
Arrests
Friday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Doolin, 20, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of battery, criminal confinement and minor consumption.
Saturday, 4:45 a.m., officers arrested Manuel Cuatlacuatl-Sanchez, 30, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Dayton Erickson, 23, 3100 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Heather Watkins, 29, 10 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 10:28 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Curry, 32, Evansville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, four counts of neglect of a dependent, and trafficking with an inmate.
Sunday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Birner, 33, 3800 block of North 190 West, Peru, on a charge of possession of meth.
Sunday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Leinberger, 34, 100 block of West 7th Street, Peru, on a charge of public intoxication.
