Arrests
Tuesday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Locklear, 43, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested Morgan Smith, 31, 700 block of Menomeonee Drive, in Marsha Court, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 6:39 p.m. officers arrested a 16 year old juvenile, in the 1400 block of East Virginia Avenue, on charges of domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor, and habitual disobedience
Tuesday, 8:00 p.m., officers arrested Ashani Burnett-Cisse, 19, 800 block of Hoffer Street, at the same address, on a Boone County Warrent
Tuesday, 5:36 p.m., officers arrested Mason D. Coffin, 25, Windfall, on a Sullivan County Warrent
Thefts
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., the theft of a handgun, valued at $390, was reported in the 700 block of Market Street.
Tuesday, 5:55 p.m., the theft of a handgun, valued at $450, was reported in the 500 block of Sister Martin Drive.
