Arrests
Thursday, 3:16 a.m., deputies arrested Kinsey Riddle, 25, 2200 block of North 250 East, in the 200 block of North 250 East, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 12:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery T. Gobel, 20, 17700 block of Windwood Circle, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for child molesting.
Thursday, 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Dawn Cuttriss, 44, 900 block of North Bell Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:21 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholaus Alan Hollowell, 34, 1500 block of Conti Lane, at the HCSD, on a hold for Carroll County.
Thursday, 2:26 p.m., deputies arrested Shyla Marie Bergeson, 23, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Correy James Miller, 27, Jonesboro, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Thomas Jackson, 54, 300 block of Mirage Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:20 p.m., deputies arrested Erica Leann Baker, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin W. Catron, 51, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 5:28 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Kristopher Seaton, 25, 3300 block of East 100 North, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:46 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley Adam Caine, 27, 900 block of North Forest Drive, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on charge of escape, a level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jadon John Halupa, 28, 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:32 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Earl Stevens, 48, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for civil collections.
Arrests
Friday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Henry Sevilla, 27, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Roberts, 35, 60 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Friday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Terry Smith, 35, 100 block of North Freemont Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Friday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Patterson, 26, 2500 block of Kelly Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.
Saturday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Ramsey, 27, 2900 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Dontae Payne, 31, 43000 block of Keester Court, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and intimidation.
Saturday, 1:22 a.m., deputies arrested Stacy Payne, 39, 43000 block of Keester Court, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct and battery.
Saturday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Keenan Lewis, 20, Chicago, on two warrants for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 8:46 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Wyatt, 21, 1600 block of East Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 8:46 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Roseberry, 39, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:23 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Norris, 32, Converse, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Shaina Schweigen, 28, 60 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Dance, 31, 2100 block of East 400 South, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Daniesha Oliver, 25, Bunker Hill, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 6:21 p.m., deputies arrested Toddy Wright, 39, 2600 block of West 500 South, Peru, on a hold for Howard County.
Sunday, 9:05 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Conner, 26, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, possession of a narcotic, possession of a syringe and auto theft.
Sunday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Leann Ray, 32, 2100 block of Connor Circle, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 12:06 a.m., officers arrested Loy Shaw, 41, West Lafayette, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Monday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Brendon Blackard, 18, Tipton, on charges of battery, criminal recklessness, minor consumption and strangulation.
Monday, 4:29 a.m., deputies arrested Dexter Miles, 32, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Monday, 3:49 p.m., deputies arrested William Smith, 33, South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Townsend, 29, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Cook, 29, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a hold for Howard County.
Arrests
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested David W. Nance, 58, Sharpsville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested John A. Smith, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:43 p.m., deputies arrested David W. Hall, 46, Kempton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Garrod W. Crouch, 30, Arcadia, on a Madison County warrant.
Saturday, 12:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Bowley, 26, Tipton, on a charge of possession of a legend drug.
Saturday, 3:37 a.m., deputies arrested Sherman J. Jackson, 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 4:58 p.m., officers arrested Candace L. Gard, 31, Anderson, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 2:52 a.m., deputies arrested Miranda R. Young, 36, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob P. House, 20, Flint, Michigan, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of marijuana, dealing cocaine and possession of cocaine.
Tuesday, 12:55 a.m., deputies arrested Rachel A. Gwinn, 37, Tipton, on charges of possession of a lookalike substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Chinese throwing stars.
