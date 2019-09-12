Arrests
Tuesday, 6:10 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Kleinschmidt, 29, unknown address, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:45 a.m., officers arrested De’Alo Nelson, 26, 500 block of Salem Drive, in the area of North and Armstrong streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:01 p.m., officers arrested Jerome Riles, 23, Logansport, in the area of Jefferson and Armstrong streets, on charges of driving while suspended and no financial responsibility, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, at an unknown location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
TheftsTuesday, 6:59 p.m., the theft of an Apple 5C cellphone, valued at $400, an Apple 6S cellphone, valued at $400, and an Apple 7+ cellphone, valued at $450, was reported in the 1000 block of South Armstrong Street.
Tuesday, 9:17 p.m., the theft of a computer, valued at $200, an iPhone 6 cellphone, valued at $200, an iPhone X cellphone, valued at $1,000, two backpacks containing miscellaneous items, valued together at $201, and a small amount of marijuana was reported in the 1200 block of North Lafountain Street.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested Marcus A. Stone, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Heather Beasley, 41, 1300 block of Imperial Drive, in the 1900 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Robert Heath II, 44, 1300 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 800 block of South Diamond Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
