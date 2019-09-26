Arrests
Monday, 8:57 a.m., deputies arrested Trace A. Dittfield, 21, Russiaville, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 9:10 a.m., deputies arrested Bryant J. Carroll, 29, 3600 block of Oakhurst Drive, in the 2100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joseph Brewer, 32, 900 block of North Philips Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:28 p.m., deputies arrested Paige Breanne Turley, 28, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on a warrant for a parole violation.
Monday, 5:46 p.m., deputies arrested Erica Overly Moore, 34, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 700 block of North Philips Street, on charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:39 p.m., deputies arrested Claudette Harper, 39, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of 300 West and 400 South, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.