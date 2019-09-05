Arrests
Friday, 7:20 a.m., officers arrested Richard Barber, 69, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:07 p.m., deputies arrested Tabitha Devonna Price, 25, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 12:21 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Joseph Bates, 35, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 100 block of East Mulberry Street, on a hold for Hamilton County.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Micale Lee Robinson, 33, 5700 block of Mendota Drive, at an unknown location, on a warrant for residential entry.
Friday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested Danielle Elaine Fager, 31, 12100 block of West 100 North, in the 2300 block of South Dixon Road, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle A. Buis, 30, 900 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Jefferson and Union streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Harry Edward Young, 25, 800 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested William Montreal Sims, 36, Marshfield, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Friday, 5:19 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 55, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, in the 1200 block of Arundel Drive, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, harassment, a misdemeanor, public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Austin Lee Fultz, 24, Peru, at the HCSD, on two warrants for theft.
Friday, 9:10 p.m., deputies arrested Cody A. Bronson, 35, 600 block of Briar Court, in the area of Delon Avenue and Magnolia Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:57 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Lindsey, 31, 200 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 600 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:38 p.m., officers arrested Kain Anthony Burthay, 38, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of forgery-counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Hayleigh Ranee Johnston, 27, Bringhurst, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, unknown time, deputies arrested Sherman Joe Jackson, 37, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the area of Ind. 931 and Lincoln Road, on a hold for Tipton County.
Saturday, unknown time, deputies arrested Adolfo Olivera, 19, Logansport, in the area of Reed Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, unknown time, deputies arrested Darrell Dwight Peoples, 59, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, unknown time, deputies arrested Robert Michael Lafollette, 56, 3600 block of Canyon Drive, in the area of Berkley Road and Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, unknown time, deputies arrested John A. Painter, 73, 1000 block of Springwater Road, in the area of Home Avenue and Boulevard Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Charles Anson Vann, 34, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the 100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:14 a.m., officers arrested Maurice Milton, 36, 700 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Carmen Moore, 29, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 100 block of West King Street, on a charge of robbery, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Barnett, 46, 600 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Annette Renee Whiteman, 50 1600 block of South Main Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:55 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Michael Bradley, 24, 1400 block of South Darby Street, in the 2200 block of North Main Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested John Thomas Woodard, 48, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on a warrant for burglary.
Sunday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Richard Stockton Riffel, 50, 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Ricardo V. Cameron II, 23, 100 block of North Delphos Street, at an unknown location, on charges of false informing and hit and skip, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:29 a.m., officers arrested Sean Micheal Everhart I, 21, 3900 block of South Park Road, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:33 a.m., officers arrested Keegan A. Mills, 21, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Akers, 49, 1400 block of Belvedere Drive, in the area of Superior and Washington streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, hit and skip, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Quincy Hannah, 34, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Xavier Montrell Hamlin, 22, 2200 block of North Webster Street, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of probation and a charge of forgery-counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 7:31 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 39, 500 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jordann Leigh Reed, 27, 1700 block of North Phillips Street, in the 1700 block of North Phillips Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Levi Prater, 32, Flora, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Jerome Williams Jr., 23, Greentown, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:43 p.m., officers arrested Keeshum Adarryll Woodward, 22, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Anita Marie Henry, 39, 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Austin Jacob Saylor, 24, Fort Wayne, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Marquise J. Webb, 26, 200 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Richard D. Brewer, 42, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 6:05 p.m., officers arrested Skyler James Summitt, 19, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1100 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 6:42 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Lee Avery, 32, 600 block of East Taylor Street, in the 900 block of East Carter Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., officers arrested Kentrell Lavael Reese, 26, Chicago, Illinois, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Gonzalez-Umstead, 37, Chicago, Illinois, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., officers arrested Xavier Sedale Malone, 22, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, in the 700 block of South Jay Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:12 p.m., officers arrested Antonio Gholar, 23, Chicago, Illinois, in the 800 block of East King Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke Alexandria Lynn Moore, 30, North Manchester, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Tarik L. Dordoni, 23, 1400 block of South Webster Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:42 p.m., deputies arrested Kaitlyn Danille Goble, 300 block of West North Street, in Greentown, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Kandace Shadle, 51, 4600 block of South Webster Street, in the 100 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, indecent exposure and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:33 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Plake, 41, 2000 block of North 1080 West, in the 500 block of North Western Avenue, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 10:46 a.m., officers arrested Carl Alexander, 35, unknown address, in the 2300 block of South Washington Street, on a Hancock County warrant.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Mills, 42, 600 block of East Ohio Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 12:03 p.m., officers arrested Anna Pettit, 23, 5500 block of Menomonee Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 2:13 p.m., officers arrested Shana White, 34, 2900 block of Amberwood Drive, in the area of Taylor and McCann streets, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for counterfeiting.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Lopez, 30, 700 block of North Dixon Road, in the area of Taylor and McCann streets, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of possession of a syringe and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Darlin, 38, 2300 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for theft and a warrant for possession of a syringe, as well as charges of possession of a syringe and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Leroy Sherman, 39, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Eric Anderson, 32, Peru, in the 3700 block of North Ind. 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a scheduled substance and never obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Brooke Graves, 29, 1200 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 8:48 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Brooks, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of East Harrison Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Lorenzo Patterson, 36, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:25 a.m., officers arrested Holly Stevens, 38, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., the theft of a 50-inch Samsung television, a 32-inch Samsung television, a Toshiba laptop, an Xbox and an alarm clock, valued altogether at $628, was reported in the 1900 block of South Market Street.
Tuesday, 3:21 p.m., the theft of a Taurus 38-caliber revolver, valued at $300, a 1-karat princess cut diamond wedding band, valued at $3,000, and a one karat white gold bridal set, valued at $1,600, was reported in the 1000 block of Chippewa Lane.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., the theft of a gold iPhone, valued at $1,109, was reported in the 2000 block of East Markland Avenue.
Tuesday, 11:02 p.m., the theft of a 2005 Yamaha moped, valued at $500, was reported in the 1800 block of North Market Street.
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew G. Brown, 36, Washington, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Justin M. Clowers, 31, Sharpsville, on an Allen County warrant.
