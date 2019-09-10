Arrests
Thursday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Shawn Beckley, 41, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the area of Alto and Dixon roads, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bess, 42, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Brenton Michael Pickett, 25, 1000 block of Witherspoon Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on three warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:13 p.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 46, 1100 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Hohenberger, 24, Galveston, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Thursday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Nicole Carr, 35, 2900 block of Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Shawn Beckley, 41, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a parole hold.
Thursday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Schwierman, 38, 1100 block of West Harrison Street, in Russiaville, on a warrant for pointing a firearm at another person.
Friday, 7:58 a.m., officers arrested Michael Swope, 21, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 1300 block of South Locke Street, on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, battery, a misdemeanor, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Burns, 40, 1200 block of West Superior Street, in the 200 block of East State Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Hillary Cecil, 38, 1000 block of South Home Avenue, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for auto theft.
Friday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Hancock, 19, 500 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Michael Irwin, 45, Russiaville, in the area of Home Avenue and Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Kamden Dane, 18, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 2000 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 5:17 a.m., officers arrested Eric Rogers, 38, 1600 block of West Carter Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:14 a.m., officers arrested Carl Weis, 29, Westville, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Michael Thomas Jr., 38, 1500 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Bryan Colburn, 31, 5100 block of Wea Drive, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Luckey Jr., 52, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Kara Moore, 50, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested James Holt, 47, 1500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:23 p.m., officers arrested Algin White Jr., 33, 900 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 900 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Oscar Snow Jr., 68, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Alec Davidson, 24, 1300 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Boulevard and Webster streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Danny Harrison, 52, 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for battery.
Thefts
Friday, 8:05 a.m., the theft of a 1992 National mobile home and recreational vehicle, valued at $5,000, was reported in the 100 block of East Morgan Street.
Sunday, 6:47 a.m., the theft of a Samsung Galaxy A10e, valued at $300, an audio/visual EQ, valued at $130, and wireless headphones, valued at $420, was reported from Walmart, 1920 E. Markland Ave.
Sunday, 12:33 p.m., the theft of a 2008 white Chrysler of unknown make and model, valued at $10,000, was reported in the 2800 block of South Reed Road.
Sunday, 4:35 p.m., the theft of $2,000 worth of miscellaneous power and hand tools was reported in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street.
Arrests
Friday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jessie Allen, 29, 2200 block of South 50 West, Peru, on five warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:15 p.m., officers arrested Michael Pettingill, 35, 2600 block of Capehart Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Felicia Schnitz, 39, homeless, on charges of violation of probation and possession of a syringe.
Friday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Sutton, 42, 60 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baber, 29, Walton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Marc Sutherland, 44, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:49 p.m., officers arrested John Green, 40, Bunker Hill, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Steven Higgins, 64, 80 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Hess-Powell, 37, Deltona, Florida, on a charge of criminal recklessness.
Sunday, 8:55 a.m., officers arrested Larry Haynes, 46, Bunker Hill, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Sunday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested Bonnie Julian, 25, 37000 block of Carswell Court, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested John Golitko, 57, 200 block of Carbon Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Mistie L. Pharis, 36, Whitestown, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Shannon R. Watson, 24, Lebanon, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Robert L. Wagner, 42, Zionsville, on charges of battery causing bodily injury, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more.
Saturday, 5:14 a.m., deputies arrested Mollie A. Williams, 25, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a charge of auto theft.
Saturday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Oscar N. Guillen, 44, Forest, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 10:54 p.m., deputies arrested Melisa A. Phillips, 44, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving and maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 11 p.m., deputies arrested Jeromie N. Abeyta, 45, Fishers, on charges of public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 11:49 p.m., deputies arrested Justin B. Lashure, 22, Tipton, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.