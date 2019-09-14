Arrests
Monday, 12:01 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus Steven Herron, 39, 1500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 1500 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Monday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Miranda Marie Townsend, 35, unknown address, in the area of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Allen Haworth, 58, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of North Washington Street, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested John Haworth, 38, Hemlock, in the area of North Washington Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Dewayne Couch, 30, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the area of North Washington Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:05 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Nicole Smith, 35, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Dakota K. Gee, 32, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a hold for Clinton County.
Monday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Pili Finch, 40, 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Lee Slider, 30, 300 block of East Poplar Street, in the 700 block of North Main Street, on a charge of escape, a level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Clark, 19, 600 block of Elk Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Daniel Bell, 28, 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Sieyumbe Nicba Arrington, 42, 1200 block of East Cadillac Drive, in the area of Union Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:33 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Matthew Hanley, 33, 2800 block of West King Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:13 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph G. Harpe, 34, 2400 block of Greentree Lane, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., deputies arrested David R. McClure, 46, 1100 block of East North Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 9:27 a.m., deputies arrested Angela D. Burnworth, 41, 1700 block of South Market Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 9:31 a.m., deputies arrested Holly Lynn Stevens, 38, 13500 block of South U.S. 31, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Marie Fouch, 37, Jamestown, Tennessee, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., deputies arrested Quvonte Johnson, 25, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:58 p.m., deputies arrested Quvonte P. Johnson, 25, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a hold for White County and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Lee Smith, 28, Marion, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Hilligoss, 35, 1800 block of Wabash Avenue, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Ridge Perry Farmer, 22, 16000 block of Boca Raton Boulevard, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 5:07 p.m., deputies arrested Corinne M. Flatt, 58, Summitville, in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Helen Louise Harner, 64, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Wednesday, 1:55 p.m., deputies arrested Andrea N. Absher, 31, 600 block of South Washington Street, at the HCC, on a warrant for possession of a look a like substance.
Wednesday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Frank Edward Guffey, 35, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 4:39 p.m., deputies arrested Joel Grainger, 34, 200 block of North Berkley Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Ryan Paul, 37, 900 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Lynn Minor, 37, unknown address, in the area of Diamond Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew N. Creitz, 31, 1400 block of North Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:09 p.m., officers arrested Chrystal Alexander, 35, Marion, in the area of Home Avenue and Foster Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Archer, 33, 700 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Foster Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 800 block of North Union Street, on a charge of child molest, a level 4 felony.
Thursday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Maribel Carraballo, 50, Bronx, New York, in the 3500 block of South Lafountain Street, on charges of fraud, deception and possession of a narcotic drug, all level 6 felonies.
Thefts
Thursday, 9:55 a.m., the theft of $100 cash was reported from CJ’s Car Wash, 535 W. Alto Road.
Thursday, 12:54 p.m., the theft of $650 worth of miscellaneous jewelry and wallets/purses, valued at $760, was reported in the 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard.
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua N. Mink, 42, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Whitney H. Creamer, 32, unknown address, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested Tyler K. Isenhower, 24, Tipton, on charges of pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
