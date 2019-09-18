Arrests
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jennifer M. Lane, 63, Marion, in the area of Markland and Park avenues, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Amanda L. Eshelman, 35, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jeremy L. Shupperd, 18, Greentown, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Steven M. Cloum, 30, 3400 block of East 306 South, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jose Luis Ochoa, 34, Logansport, in the 3700 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Amber Lay, 42, 2900 block of North Webster Street, in the 2300 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for identity deception.
Monday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Jackson, 48, 1800 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested James Perry, 32, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, in the 1800 block of Cadillac Court, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 2 felony, dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Dreyton Cameron, 21, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the area of Delphos and Jefferson streets, on charges of altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony, marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Jacqueline Tapia, 46, 500 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the 100 block of Rainbow Circle, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Cody Cunningham, 28, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the area of Webster Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Monday, 8:21 a.m., the theft of a green and yellow push lawn mower, valued at $120, was reported in the 1500 block of East Taylor Street.
Monday, 3:05 p.m., the theft of a 2002 Dodge Stratus, valued at $500, was reported in the 2700 block of North Washington Street.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., the theft of a 2008 Ford truck, valued at $15,000, was reported from U-Haul, 3716 S. LaFountain St.
Monday, 3:34 p.m., theft of a 2007 GMC truck, valued at $15,000, was reported from U-Haul, 3716 S. LaFountain St.
Arrests
Monday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Caleb Brown, 19, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 7:35 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Altman, 19, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 10:25 a.m.,, deputies arrested Jessica Klemm, 33, Mishawaka, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Bledsoe, 40, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of community corrections.
