Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 4:36 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Nathaniel Farmer, 36, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for child molesting.
Wednesday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Blaine Johnson, 25, 3000 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:11 p.m., deputies arrested Kody Lee Key, 26, 500 block of Somerset Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for causing death when operating a motor vehicle.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Corneal Banks, 28, 500 block of North Delphos Street, in Greenville, South Carolina, on a warrant for dealing cocaine.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Corneal Mitchell Banks, 28, 500 block of North Delphos Street, in Greenville, South Carolina, on two warrants for non-support of a dependent child.
Wednesday, 5:13 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Allen Schroeder, 23, 700 block of East Gerhart Street, on three warrants for failure to appear, two warrants for domestic battery, a warrant for petition to revoke, a warrant for attachment and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 9:36 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Bergesen, 27, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:29 a.m., officers arrested Lindsay Stewart, 34, Mishawaka, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:55 a.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, at Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, battery, a Level 6 felony, and interfering with reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., officers arrested Jason Guest, 44, 400 block of Elliott Court, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Black, 43, 8300 block of West 100 North, in the area of Webster and Elm streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 7:52 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, on a charge of runaway.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 800 block of North Ohio Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:04 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Brown, 27, 5800 block of Peshewa Court, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:37 a.m., officers arrested Wendy Krzeminski, 52, 1700 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Thursday, 7:10 a.m., the theft of an iPhone 7, valued at $100, was reported in the 1900 block of South Bell Street.
Thursday, 12:03 p.m., the theft of a smart brand vacuum cleaner, valued at $318, was reported in the 3300 block of Tally Ho Drive.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., the theft of a black Apple watch, valued at $500, was reported in the 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Warren, 50, 800 block of West Main Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Norris, 32, Converse, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Penny Hinkle, 53, Kempton, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Robby Emery, 30, Denver, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 9:22 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Roberts, 35, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
