Arrests

Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Cyril Washington, 37, 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Washington, 36, 1300 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 7:16 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Jinks, 43, Russiaville, in the 4000 block of South Indiana 931, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Browning, 27, unknown address, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for conversion.

Wednesday, 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Sheila Browning, 49, 5200 block of North 50 East, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of a legend drug, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.

Arrests

Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Flitcraft, 21, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a charge of criminal mischief.

Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Collins, 26, homeless, on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Thursday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Emma Campbell, 40, 1900 block of Whipporwill Drive, Pipe Creek Township, on charges of violation of probation and failure to appear.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you